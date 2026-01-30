Group rescues kitten stuck in Yishun HDB drain pipe, engages plumber to enlarge opening

The rescue ended with the kitten safely reunited with its owner after being stuck since the morning. PHOTO: XLLYCIQX/TIKTOK

A group of residents banded together to rescue a kitten trapped in a drain pipe at a Yishun HDB void deck, even calling a plumber to remove the drain casing.

A 59-second clip of the incident shows five people surrounding the narrow drain opening, struggling to pull out the three-month-old kitten, Mocha, which was purportedly stuck since the morning.

A TikToker told Stomp that he encountered the group at Block 851 Yishun Street 81 at about 10pm on Jan 28, while walking home. The kitten was rescued about an hour later.

"Yishun spirit?!?! Poor kitten went inside the drain and got stuck since morning because it does not know how to reverse," the resident who shared the incident wrote in the caption.

The post by @xllyciqx has garnered more than 66,000 views, 3,900 reactions and 110 comments.

The resident told Stomp that people on site engaged a plumber after Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers "couldn't do anything".

In the clip, a man believed to be the plumber was seen using a hammer and screwdriver to remove the white casing of the drain. He also enlarged the opening by hacking away part of the surrounding concrete, creating more space for the kitten.

The same man later inserted a stick through the other end of the pipe in an attempt to guide the kitten out, though the effort proved unsuccessful.

After some time, the kitten peeked its head out of the enlarged opening and was carefully pulled out by a woman, whom the resident believed to be its owner.

"Very touched how everyone tried to help the kitty and its owner. Now the kitty is safe!" the resident added in his post.

Netizens praise group for rescue

Netizens praised the group for working together to save the kitten.

One netizen proclaimed: "Yishun always have the best stories all day everydayyyy."

"Sometimes cat curiosity causes me to lose my cool," another wrote.

"First from saving the little chick to now savin [sic] kitten in Yishun," one netizen said, referring to an earlier incident where a real estate agent rescued chicks stuck in a drain.

Stomp has reached out to Nee Soon Town Council for comment.

