Grayce Tan, ex-VP of PropertyLimBrothers, breaks silence weeks after PLB saga with quotes on love and letting go

Former PropertyLimBrothers (PLB) vice-president Grayce Tan has broken her silence on social media weeks after news of her resignation broke on Jan 28.

In an Instagram post on March 7, Ms Tan shared a carousel of 15 photos, including snapshots of herself, a cat, café food and coffee. One image also showed a woman doing a pull-up.

The post also featured several quote images, including one that read: "By the way, you will miss this in five or 10 years… You don't know what happens next, and one day that will be the most alluring thing of all."

Another quote, written on a mirror, said: "In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived and how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you."

It is unclear when the photos were taken, and Ms Tan did not include a caption with the post.

According to a screenshot shared by one of Ms Tan's followers with Stomp, the post had garnered 2,607 likes and 1,158 shares as of 5.54pm on March 9.

Fallout from PLB saga

Ms Tan's social media post comes more than a month after a highly publicised controversy involving her and PLB co-founder Melvin Lim.

Videos of the pair leaving a unit together first surfaced on Jan 26, sparking widespread online discussion and speculation about an alleged personal affair. An investigation by Stomp found that the video was filmed at an old mixed-use building in Balestier.

In response, PLB removed Mr Lim and Ms Tan from its company website and confirmed that "the individuals concerned" had resigned from their roles with immediate effect amid the fallout.

Both Mr Lim and Ms Tan also relinquished leadership roles at KW Singapore, a boutique real estate agency founded by Mr Lim in 2025 as a franchise of a U.S firm.

On Feb 6, it was reported that more than 100 agents from KW Singapore had left the agency following the leadership changes, including its top agent, Rayne Chua.

