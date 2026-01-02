'Grandma slayed': TikToker styles 'too cute' grandmother in baggy outfit

A grandmother, styled by her TikToker grandson in a trendy Gen Z baggy outfit, has gone viral, with netizens declaring that "grandma slayed".

The clip, uploaded by @ianthioo on Dec 28 with the caption "Styling my grandma in my clothes", has since amassed over two million views and more than 2,000 comments.

In the clip, the elderly woman tries on a pair of grey, textured baggy pants, paired with a plain black T-shirt and a loose grey-black jacket, finishing the look with the TikToker's black glasses.

She then strikes a pose with her arms folded and twirls around to show off the outfit.

Ianthioo, who has over 521,000 followers on TikTok, frequently posts content with his grandmother, from trending challenges to dance videos.

'Grandma slayed'

The video delighted netizens. "Granny is too cute," said one, while others praised her for being the "coolest grandmother".

"Now give grandma a skateboard," a commenter quipped.

Stomp has reached out to ianthioo for comment.

