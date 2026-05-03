Grab suspends driver who allegedly watched porn while driving

The driver’s account has been temporarily suspended, said a Grab spokesperson. PHOTO: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

Grab has suspended one of its drivers after a passenger claimed he was watching porn while driving, saying she could hear moaning sounds during the ride.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident was shared on social media, where the passenger said she had booked a Grab ride home from her office in the evening.

During the journey, she noticed the driver repeatedly fiddling with something on his right leg.

“The driver seemed distracted while driving,” she said, adding that she later heard faint moaning sounds.

When she leaned forward to take a closer look, she allegedly saw a second mobile phone placed near the driver’s right knee playing a pornographic video.

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Although the video she uploaded online did not capture any audio, it showed the driver frequently glancing downwards to his right while driving.

She also claimed that the vehicle swerved from side to side and felt unsteady throughout the trip.

After recording the driver’s actions, she uploaded the footage online and lodged a complaint.

In response to Shin Min’s queries, Grab said: “Safety is our priority. We are investigating the incident and have temporarily suspended the driver-partner’s account due to safety lapses.”

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