The clip shows the rider carrying the food in a lift, on the way to the 39th floor. PHOTOS: HOO.1314/TIKTOK

Grab rider earns $8 tip for delivering food order eight floors away from pickup location

A Grab delivery rider received an order to deliver food just eight floors away from the pickup location in Jurong, and even earned an $8 tip along the way.

TikTok user @hoo.1314 posted a video of the humorous encounter on Jan 16, garnering at least 22,500 views.

The 18-second clip shows the rider carrying the order in a lift, on his way to the 39th floor. "Took the food from the 31st floor, sending it to the 39th floor," he says in Mandarin, adding that he only had to take the lift to deliver the food.

"It's so easy, I must be very lucky," he remarks as he reaches his destination.

The video cuts to a screenshot of the delivery receipt, showing that the customer had given him an $8 tip.

"Sometimes customer [sic] don't know the address so they just order," one netizen suggested in the comments.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation