The driver holds his phone up with one hand as the vehicle was moving.

Grab passenger expresses concern after driver uses phone during ride to Mother’s Day lunch

A Grab passenger travelling with his pregnant wife to a Mother’s Day lunch was alarmed after spotting their driver allegedly using his phone while on the road.

Footage of the incident, shared to Instagram account @sgfollowsall, shows the Grab driver holding his phone with one hand as the vehicle is moving.

At one point, the driver brings the phone closer to his face, seemingly to get a clearer look at whatever was displayed on the screen.

He then tapped the phone’s screen with his other hand before returning it to the steering wheel.

Other images accompanying the post appear to show the driver using a messaging app, making a phone call, and viewing a map. It is unclear if the vehicle was moving at the time the photos were taken.

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In the accompanying caption, the passenger said he and his pregnant wife were on their way to a Mother’s Day lunch on May 9 when he encountered the driver.

“I had enough and recorded him holding his phone on the emergency lane on PIE,” says the passenger in the post. He did not say what he meant by “emergency lane” though the driver appears to be on the rightmost lane.

“I reported to Grab but usually they won’t take action,” he claimed.

Netizens ask why Grab passenger did not inform him on the spot

Reactions from netizens were varied, with some expressing horror at the danger of using the phone while driving while others felt the passenger could have told the driver to stop using his phone.

“That’s freaking crazy. I will warn him and if he doesn’t stop, I will demand that he drop me off immediately. Needless to say, a complaint will be lodged,” said an Instagram user.

“Using a mobile phone whilst driving is an offence and endangering other road users. Time to look elsewhere for another job. Bye bye!” said another.

Some netizens questioned the need to post a video of the driver on social media.

“You can just remind him politely to concentrate on driving. Why need to post people’s videos and shame them and affect their rice bowl? And also since you already reported, is there still a need for this video?” said one.

Another pointed out that recording a video would not have made his ride any safer. “You had enough and recorded him... What recording is gonna do? Save lives?? Hahahaha got a mouth, use it,” said the netizen.

However, one netizen suggested that speaking up could lead to more trouble, saying: “Too many examples of ‘speaking up’ resulting in fights.”

And there were those who argued that the driver deserved to be taken to task for his infringement.

“Honestly, if you know this is your rice bowl, you know very well you are placing peoples’ lives in danger, then you should never do this... that’s very very irresponsible,” said one Instagram user. “People who defend this driver are probably guilty themselves of this,” another reasoned.

Stomp has reached out to Grab for comment.

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