Grab driver refuses to load luggage into car, cancels 3am airport ride

A woman says a Grab driver cancelled her booking after she did not help him to load her luggage into the car, leaving her to book another ride home from the airport at 3am.

The passenger posted a video about the experience on her TikTok account @wanderwithcali on Dec 22, garnering over 12,200 views.

In the video, she explained that she had gotten off a red-eye flight with two pieces of luggage, a carton, and two carry-on bags. She proceeded to book a six-seater vehicle to get home.

When the car arrived, she placed her carry-on luggage in the back seat while the driver opened the boot.

"He didn't load anything, he just said, 'Are you not going to help me load the luggages? [sic]" she recalled.

She asked him to wait while she put her other bags into the car, but the driver replied that he would not be taking her booking request. "I'm a driver, I'm not a luggage handler," he said, adding: "I'm not going to drive you."

The TikToker said that she proceeded to book another car, whose driver helped load her luggage into the boot without being asked.

"There's something wrong with that first guy right," she asked. "Am I being difficult or is this driver just being ridiculous?"

'Lazy' driver or 'entitled' passenger?

Many netizens urged the passenger to escalate the incident, saying that the driver had an "attitude problem" and was "lazy".

Others recounted similar experiences, with one saying that the driver had also refused to help load luggage into the boot.

However, some felt that it was not the driver's responsibility to assist the passenger.

"Do not be self-entitled and expect someone to handle your luggage just because you are tired and you are at the airport," one netizen said.

Another agreed: "Helping you load the luggage is only out of goodwill, not his responsibility."

A Grab representative responded in the comments, requesting the booking ID from the passenger for the matter to be investigated further.

According to Grab's website, drivers are encouraged to help with loading luggage, but they are not obliged to do so.

Stomp has reached out to Grab for comment.

