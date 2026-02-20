Contribute

God of Wealth mascot allegedly sells 4-D numbers to seniors in Boon Keng, sparks concerns

Gwenneth Teo
Published
Updated

A person allegedly selling 4-D lottery numbers to residents in Boon Keng while dressed as the God of Wealth has raised concerns over whether seniors were being taken advantage of.

Instagram user @renaecjc uploaded a series of pictures on Feb 19, showing an individual wearing a God of Wealth costume and interacting with people at Bendemeer Market & Food Centre. The images show the mascot holding a golden ingot in one arm and red packets in the other.

"Thought it was organised by some company, but upon closer inspection, it seemed like just a random guy who happened to rent/buy a cai shen ye costume," the caption from one of the posts read.

She then questioned whether the ploy was a scam aimed at taking advantage of seniors or a scheme to earn extra money.

'Lucky numbers' written on scraps of paper sold for $2

Renaecjc, whose real name is Renae Cheng, told Stomp that she saw the mascot distributing pieces of scrap paper with numbers for $2 each at the hawker centre around lunchtime.

The plastic ingot purportedly held:

  • Paper scraps containing 4-D numbers
  • The mascot's earnings
  • A piece of paper reading "LUCKY NUMBER $2" in English
  • A piece of paper reading "4-D numbers" in Chinese.

Ms Cheng recalled the mascot piling up so many $2 notes that one accidentally fell, only for a passer-by to pick it up and return it.

Person wearing costume looked sweaty 20 minutes later

About 20 minutes later, Ms Cheng saw the mascot near a row of neighbourhood shops, surrounded by a small crowd of curious onlookers.

Ms Cheng noted that the person inside the costume was already "all sweaty".

She then saw the mascot handing a piece of paper with numbers to an uncle, without charging him.

"The uncle looked confused but accepted the paper. Maybe he was tired by then and wanted to call it a day," said Ms Cheng.

Stomp has reached out to Jalan Besar Town Council for comment.

Stomp Comment
Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:
Loading More StoriesLoading...
News at a glance