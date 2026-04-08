‘Glorified hot dog vendor’? S’pore art fair draws flak for $150 walking exhibitor role

The annual art fair is aimed at celebrating contemporary art books. PHOTOS: GOOGLE FORM, SINGAPOREARTBOOKFAIR/INSTAGRAM

The Singapore Art Book Fair (SGABF) has come under fire for charging artists $150 to participate as walking exhibitors, requiring them to hold a portable display case to showcase their work — something netizens likened to a “glorified walking hot dog vendor”.

The annual multi-day event, aimed at celebrating contemporary art books and magazines, is set to take place from Aug 28 to 30.

On April 7, the fair announced on its Instagram page that the walking exhibitor option would be introduced for new and emerging art bookmakers, and called for applications.

The role was marketed as “a way to soften spatial hierarchies and extend book-based interactions beyond the tabletop, making the fair less of a marketplace and more a field of encounter”.

According to the online form, accepted applicants would pay $150 for the event, with all displayed publications priced not more than $25.

Stomp has reached out to SGABF for comment.

‘Ridiculous’ and ‘demeaning’: Netizens riled

In the comments, netizens expressed concern over the move, with some saying they felt “disappointed”.

“How do you reckon they will navigate the space considering the heavy crowds you experience every year?” one netizen pointed out.

A screenshot of the form was also posted on the Singapore Subreddit by user Pompmaker1. In the thread, titled “SG convention prices are a national embarrassment”, Pompmaker1 also described the walking exhibitors as “glorified walking hot dog vendors for their own work.”

One netizen also called the price limit for publications “ridiculous”, while another said the idea was “demeaning” for artists.

The screenshot made rounds on X, where netizens raised concerns about the fee.

“Booth prices are already so expensive and then you’re charging 150 for THIS,” one netizen wrote.

However, others were supportive, citing positive experiences at the fair.

“Aren’t we fortunate that a team of good people take it upon themselves to organise this for us and Singapore year after year… in spite of various odds each year throws at them?” a user asked on Instagram.

“The fair owes no one. It’s not a charity,” said another.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.