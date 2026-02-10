Girl, 16, under investigation for using deregistered motorcycle without licence, had teenage pillion rider

The police are investigating a 16-year-old teenager for allegedly using a deregistered motorcycle without a valid driving licence and other traffic-related offences.

Traffic Police (TP) officers had stopped the motorcyclist along East Coast Parkway (ECP) during a routine patrol on Feb 5 at around 5.40pm.

Checks revealed that she did not possess a valid driving licence and was riding a deregistered motorcycle.

"She also had a 16-year-old female pillion rider, putting both teenagers and other road users at risk," said the police in a news release on Feb 10.

The teenage motorcyclist is under investigation for multiple traffic-related offences including using a deregistered vehicle, driving a motor vehicle when the person is below 18 years of age, using a vehicle without a vehicle licence, and using a vehicle without insurance coverage.

PHOTO: STOMP

The police added: "This case highlights the serious concern of deregistered vehicles being illegally used on Singapore's roads.

"Deregistered vehicles pose significant safety risks as they are not covered by insurance and may not be roadworthy. When operated by underage or unlicensed drivers, the dangers are further compounded, endangering not only the drivers but also other road users."

Vehicle owners are responsible for ensuring proper disposal of their deregistered vehicles following deregistration, reminded the police.

All road users are urged to be vigilant and report suspected cases of deregistered vehicles or unlicensed drivers.

"Road safety is a collective responsibility, and together, we can make our roads safer," the police said.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.