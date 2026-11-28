The quirky figures were seen helping pedestrians caught in sudden downpours at Orchard Road get to nearby sheltered areas without getting drenched.

Giant yellow ‘Blob Men’ brave the rain to shelter pedestrians in Orchard

Getting caught in a downpour without cover is no fun, but some pedestrians have been receiving a helping hand from rather unusual figures.

Dressed in bright yellow inflatable suits and armed with oversized umbrellas, the figures have been spotted sheltering pedestrians from the rain in Orchard Road and the Central Business District (CBD).

Photos and videos show the yellow men carrying signs advertising a “Free Umbrella Service”.

How the free umbrella service works

One of them, who goes by July, had a sign that read: “Wave at me and I’ll shelter you through the rain!”

The quirky figures, dubbed Blob Men, are part of ride-hailing platform Tada’s rainy-day initiative, Project Umbrella.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

They have been helping pedestrians caught in sudden downpours at Orchard Road get to nearby sheltered areas without getting drenched.

A Tada spokesperson told Stomp on Nov 26 that the initiative started in early November and is expected to run until early to mid-December, depending on the weather.

“We are chasing the rain,” she quipped.

1,100 umbrellas to be given away

As part of the initiative, the platform is also giving away about 1,100 umbrellas to pedestrians, with a little social experiment thrown in.

Recipients are encouraged to return them during a future ride so they can be passed on to someone else in need.

However, there is no obligation to do so.

“Getting caught in the rain without an umbrella is something most Singaporeans can relate to, especially when you’re rushing somewhere,” said Ella Choo, Tada’s head of marketing.

The sight of colourful characters sheltering pedestrians might also seem familiar to some.

In September, Stompers were amused by men dressed in green full-body spandex suits holding up umbrellas to shield pedestrians from the hot sun at Lau Pa Sat.

That initiative was part of a StarHub marketing campaign.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.