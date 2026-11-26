NRIC holders with existing address stickers displaying partial NRIC numbers do not need to replace their stickers.

Full NRIC number to be displayed on address stickers on ICs from Dec 1: ICA

Daniel Lai

The Straits Times

Nov 26, 2026

Singapore identity card holders looking to update their residential address will receive stickers displaying their full NRIC number from Dec 1, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said.

This is in place of the current practice, where only partial NRIC numbers are shown on address stickers.

The move comes as the Government is progressively moving away from using partial NRIC numbers in the public sector “as these are not reliable for identifying individuals accurately”, said ICA in a statement on Nov 26.

Some individuals may share the same partial NRIC numbers or even share the same name, it added.

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The authority said that where accurate identification is necessary, public agencies will progressively use full NRIC numbers instead.

ICA issues address stickers to NRIC holders who have applied to update their residential address or have requested a sticker replacement.

Applicants will receive a unique personal identification number (PIN) sent by mail to their new address, which they will need to enter on ICA’s website as part of the verification process.

The new format will apply to NRIC holders who have applied to change their residential address and have completed the verification of their PIN on or after Dec 1.

It will also apply to those who have requested a replacement for a damaged or lost address sticker on or after Dec 1.

NRIC holders with existing address stickers displaying partial NRIC numbers do not need to replace their stickers, as these remain valid, ICA said.

Under the National Registration Act, all identity card holders must report the change of residential address within 28 days of moving into a new residence, whether this is in or outside Singapore.

Reporting a change of residential address can be done so online via ICA’s change of address e-service at https://go.gov.sg/ic-address

Those found guilty of failing to report a change of address may be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.

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