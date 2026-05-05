Police said the suspects were a 60-year-old French man and two Indian women, aged 59 and 61. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

French and Indian travellers nabbed for stealing over $3.5k worth of goods at Changi Airport

Three travellers were arrested for their suspected involvement in separate shop theft cases at Changi Airport.

The police said in a news release on May 4 that the suspects were identified as a 60-year-old French man and two Indian women, aged 59 and 61.

The cases took place on separate days in the transit areas of Terminals 1 and 3.

In the first case, which occurred on April 22 at about 2.40pm, a retail assistant at Terminal 1 noticed that a pair of sunglasses was missing from a display shelf.

CCTV footage later showed the man taking the sunglasses, valued at $751.38, and leaving the store without paying.

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He was arrested before his flight departed, and the stolen item was recovered.

The police added that he was also found in possession of two stolen cans of tea worth $69.49 from another retail store.

PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

In a separate case on April 23 at about 7.10am, a retail assistant at Terminal 3 reported missing jewellery items.



CCTV footage showed that while the assistant was attending to another customer, the two women allegedly took three bracelets, three bangles, two rings and one watch, with a total value of $2,738.52, before leaving without paying.



They were also found to have earlier stolen two toy cars and a keychain worth $32.66 from another store.



Both women were arrested before their departures, and the stolen items were recovered.



All three individuals are expected to be charged in court on May 5.



The man will face two counts of theft in dwelling and one count of fraudulent possession of property, while the two women will each face two counts of theft in dwelling.



The offence of theft in dwelling carries a penalty of up to seven years’ jail, a fine, or both. Fraudulent possession carries a penalty of up to one year’s jail, a fine of up to $3,000, or both.



The police said they take a serious view of shop theft cases and warned that offenders should not assume they can evade detection.

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