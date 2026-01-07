Four people taken to hospital after four-car pile-up on CTE

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

Jan 6, 2026

Four people were taken to hospital after four cars, including a ComfortDelGro cab, were involved in a chain collision on the Central Expressway near Braddell on Jan 6.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), in response to queries, said it took them to Tan Tock Seng Hospital after it was alerted to the accident at 7.20pm.

The accident happened after the Jalan Bahagia exit towards the Seletar Expressway, SCDF added.

When The Straits Times arrived at about 8pm, the cab was sandwiched between two red cars.

A fourth vehicle – a white sport utility vehicle – was sitting on top of one of the red cars.

The first two lanes of the four-lane expressway were cordoned off, and at least two ambulances were seen at the accident site.

In dashcam footage of the accident put up on the SGRV Facebook page, all four vehicles involved in the chain collision can be seen.

ST has contacted the police and transport operator ComfortDelGro for more details.

