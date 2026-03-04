Found: Police looking for 71-year-old woman last seen at Woodlands Drive 42

Update on March 4:

The woman has been found.

Original article:

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 71-year-old Seet Geok Chye.

She was last seen in the vicinity of Block 603 Woodlands Drive 42 on March 2 at about 8am.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800- 255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

