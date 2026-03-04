Contribute

Found: Police looking for 71-year-old woman last seen at Woodlands Drive 42

Ong Su MannOng Su Mann
Published
Updated
Google Preferred Source badge
Read AI summary on Stomp Bites

Update on March 4:

The woman has been found.

Original article:

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 71-year-old Seet Geok Chye.

She was last seen in the vicinity of Block 603 Woodlands Drive 42 on March 2 at about 8am.

Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800- 255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.

Stomp Comment
Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:
Loading More StoriesLoading...