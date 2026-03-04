Found: Police looking for 71-year-old woman last seen at Woodlands Drive 42
Update on March 4:
The woman has been found.
Original article:
The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 71-year-old Seet Geok Chye.
She was last seen in the vicinity of Block 603 Woodlands Drive 42 on March 2 at about 8am.
Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800- 255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.
All information will be kept strictly confidential.
