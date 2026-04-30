Found: Police appealing for info on woman, 21, last seen at Bedok North Street 3

Update:

The missing person has been found.

Original article:

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of 21-year-old Alena Chua Li Shan, who was last seen in the vicinity of Block 539 Bedok North Street 3.

She was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts and dark blue Crocs sandals, said the police in a news release on April 30.

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Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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