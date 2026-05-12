Found: Police appealing for info on 15-year-old girl last seen at Bendemeer Road

Update at 6.20pm:

The teenager has been found, said police.

Original article:

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in the vicinity of Block 32 Bendemeer Road on May 10 at about 5.10pm.

Ms Rabiatul Adawiyah was last seen wearing a pink headscarf and a white long-sleeved shirt, said the police in a news release.

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Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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