Found: Police appealing for info on 14-year-old boy last seen in Tampines on May 5

Update on May 10:

Mr Quintus Lim Zhi Jun has been found, said police.

Original article:

The police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old teenager, who was last seen in the vicinity of Block 299B Tampines Street 22 on May 5 at about 9.40pm.

Mr Quintus Lim Zhi Jun was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and carrying a black bag, said the police in a news release on May 7.

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Anyone with information is requested to call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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