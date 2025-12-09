"Milo is life," one said. PHOTOS: GILBERGAUCIMUSIC/TIKTOK, MILOSINGAPORE/INSTAGRAM

Foreigner asks if Milo is 'national drink', gets lots of responses: 'Milo is life'.

A foreign influencer took to TikTok to ask why Milo can be found "everywhere" in Singapore — and netizens got all fired up to tell him why.

"Is Milo your national drink or something?" read the caption of a TikTok post by @gilbertgaucimusic, who identifies as a singer/songwriter in his bio.

"I know it's good," he says while filming himself in what appears to be a supermarket or convenience store, with shelves stacked to the brim with Milo. "But why?"

The clip, uploaded on Dec 8, has since garnered over 67,000 views and more than 560 comments as of press time.

'Comfort drink'

Milo — created by Nestle in Australia in 1934 and made from a blend of milk, malted barley, and cocoa — has long been a beloved staple in Singapore. Over the decades, it has evolved into countless local variations.

Commenters were eager to explain this to gilbertgaucimusic. Milo is a "comfort drink", said one, noting that many Singaporeans grew up with it.

"Milo is not a drink, but an emotion tied to your childhood," another wrote.

Others recommended that the TikToker try popular local variations such as Milo dinosaur and Milo van.

"Milo is life," one said.

