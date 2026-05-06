Foreign couple deported after allegedly having oral sex on moving tuk-tuk in Phuket

Thai authorities have deported a foreign couple for allegedly engaging in oral sex on a tuk-tuk in Patong, Phuket.

A 49-second video of the alleged lewd act was posted on a แฉยับ ภูเก็ต Facebook group on May 3.

In the footage, a man wearing a white shirt appears to be seated with his legs outstretched, while a woman is seated on the floor between them. Her hands seem to be near his lap, and she is seen making repeated up-and-down head movements.

The clip was reportedly recorded by a woman on a motorcycle, with an off-camera voice in Thai saying: “Patong always has this kind of thing. This is the first time encountering something like this by myself. Can you just wait until arriving at a hotel?”

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Patong, a beach resort town on Phuket, is widely known for its lively nightlife scene that features go-go bars, massage parlours, and cabarets shows.

According to Thai news site Thaiger, the in-screen caption referenced an ongoing debate about whether the such lewd behaviour was common among tourists in Phuket.

Foreign couple detained and deported

Comments were critical of the driver, with some questioning how such behaviour could be allowed to occur in their vehicle. Others urged the authorities to fine or take action against the pair for their alleged lewd conduct.

Thai media reported that police officers located the pair on May 4 — one day after the video circulated — and confirmed that both individuals were foreign nationals.

According to Pattaya News, the pair have been deported from Thailand.

In February 2026, a French couple were also deported and blacklisted after engaging in a threesome in a tuk-tuk on Patong Hill.

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