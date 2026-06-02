The customer had found her unit number written outside her flat.

Foodpanda rider allegedly writes customer’s unit number outside Bukit Batok flat, returns to paint over it

A Foodpanda rider allegedly scribbled her customer’s unit number on the wall outside her Bukit Batok flat before returning the next day to paint over the writing, leaving the resident “shocked and angry”.

Speaking to Stomp, Genie — the customer — said that the incident occurred at about 7.16pm on June 1, outside her flat in the Bukit Batok estate.

She had ordered noodles and received the delivery promptly — but was startled to find her unit number, “03 ***”, written on the wall beside the front door when she retrieved her food.

CCTV footage posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on June 2 showed a woman wearing a helmet standing near the wall, though it is unclear what she was doing.

After a few moments, she steps back and holds her phone towards the spot, appearing to snap a photo of the scene.

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She then retrieves a bag of food, places it on a rack along the adjacent wall, and walks off.

“There’s unit number right on my gate, and she write on my wall to take photo that she delivered the food,” Genie wrote in the post’s caption, urging the food delivery platform to take action.

Resident ‘shocked and angry’ after incident

Genie told Stomp that she was “shocked and angry” at the rider’s actions, asking if it constituted “vandalism”.

“I think the delivery driver wrote there because she wanted to take a photo to prove she had delivered the item, but she can take a photo of my gate as there’s the unit number,” she said, adding that this was the first time such an incident has happened despite using the delivery app frequently.

Photos show the unit number on the top right corner of the gate frame.

While she acknowledged that the rider might have missed the unit number, she felt that she could have rung the doorbell to confirm the unit number instead.

Rider returns to paint over writing

Despite the unpleasant experience, Genie said the delivery rider and her husband returned to the flat at around 11am on June 2 to paint over the writing.

“The hubby did pm me to apologise as his wife is not local so she doesn’t know the law,” she said.

Screenshots of CCTV footage show the pair outside the flat with what appears to be a jar of paint, while another photo shows the writing covered up.

Genie added that the couple had rung the doorbell, but she was unable to answer as she was busy with work.

Although she said she had initially reported the matter to Foodpanda, she did not pursue it further as she merely wanted to inform other riders of unacceptable behaviour.

“I know it’s not easy doing the job too, but they need to think before they do anything if it’s gonna affect the owner or if it’s right,” she said.

Delivery rider attempted to ensure order could be verified: Foodpanda

In response to Stomp’s queries, a Foodpanda spokesperson said that it has looked into the matter, explaining that the rider was attempting to ensure delivery could be properly verified as part of the proof-of-delivery process.

“However, the approach taken was inappropriate and did not meet the standards we expect of our delivery partners,” the representative added.

Foodpanda has spoken with the delivery partner and reinforced expectations on proper delivery conduct.

The spokesperson added that the rider has expressed remorse and returned to the customer’s unit to rectify the issue. The food delivery company has also reached out to the affected customer to address the matter and offer compensation.

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