Five heavy vehicle drivers to be charged after getting into accidents that caused property damage, road closures

Five heavy vehicle drivers, aged between 28 and 50, will be charged in court on Feb 11 for driving without due care and attention, shared the police in a statement on Feb 10.

In separate incidents between Dec 7, 2025 and Jan 7, 2026, their vehicles overturned while negotiating bends or making turns, causing major road closures and damage to public property.

In the most recent case on Jan 7, a 30-year-old trailer driver was turning right from Tuas Port Boulevard into Tuas South Boulevard when his trailer overturned to the left. The accident blocked all three lanes of the road, which was closed for about eight hours.

On Dec 13, 2025, a 34-year-old truck driver was travelling along Tuas Road towards Gul Street 3 when his vehicle veered left and overturned to the right. The truck mounted a kerb and uprooted a lamp post, causing about $1,700 in damages and a three-hour road closure.

On Dec 12, 2025, a 41-year-old tanker truck driver was driving along the East Coast Parkway towards Tanah Merah Coast Road when, while negotiating a right bend, his front and rear right tyres entered a drain.

The incident caused about $6,300 in damage to centre railings and road kerbs. A crane had to be deployed to lift the tanker out and the road had to be closed for three hours.

While negotiating a right bend, the front and rear right tyres of this tanker truck entered the drain. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

On Dec 8, 2025, a 50-year-old tipper truck driver was travelling along Tuas South Avenue 4 towards Tuas South Avenue 9 when he encountered a sharp right bend. His vehicle skidded and overturned to the left, hitting guard railings.

The accident caused an oil spill and led to the closure of two out of three lanes for about 10 hours, requiring extensive resources to clear.

Two out of three lanes were closed for about 10 hours, with extensive resources deployed to clear the spill. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

On Dec 7, 2025, a 28-year-old tipper truck driver was driving along Seletar Link when, after negotiating a right bend, his vehicle overturned to the right. Sand was spilled onto part of the road and grass verge, resulting in a road closure of about six and a half hours.

Under the law, driving without due care and attention carries a fine of up to $1,500, a jail term of up to six months, or both. Offenders may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

The Traffic Police said they take a serious view of motorists who endanger themselves and other road users.

Heavy vehicle drivers are reminded to exercise extra caution, especially when navigating bends and turns, to keep within safe speeds and ensure they are well-rested before driving.

The police added that it will continue to take firm action against errant motorists to keep roads safe.

