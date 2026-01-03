Fire breaks out at Hong Lim food centre during lunchtime on Jan 2

Vihanya Rakshika and Nadine Chua

The Straits Times

Jan 2, 2026

A fire broke out at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre during lunchtime on Jan 2.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 12.40pm. Four people were evacuated from the affected block.

"The fire involved the kitchen exhaust ducting on the second floor of the affected block," said SCDF, adding that firefighters extinguished the fire using three water jets.

Responding to queries from ST, the Jalan Besar Town Council said the affected exhaust system served five stalls.

SCDF said there were no reported injuries.

A photograph posted on Reddit by user Mnqy shows thick smoke billowing from the building in Upper Cross Street. In the caption, the user said the photo was taken around 12.40pm.

The user also said that "at least two people ran down the stairs" of the hawker centre with bowls of food in their hands.

Footage posted on Facebook by user Jess Woo around 12.50pm shows a row of fire engines parked next to the building that is engulfed in thick smoke, while several people are seen standing outside the building.

When ST arrived at the two-storey hawker centre at 1.35pm, at least three fire engines were at the scene. The police cordoned off the main dining area on the second floor.

Mr Eddy Wan, who runs a Western food stall, said he was busy serving customers when he smelled smoke.

"I looked up and saw the seafood stall opposite mine in flames," said the 46-year-old.

"I just dropped everything and ran to help. I wanted to take some water to try to put the flames out, but the fire was too big."

After another person used a fire extinguisher to put out part of the fire, Mr Wan saw the 80-year-old owner of Ho Kee Seafood still inside the stall, where the fire is believed to have originated.

"He was just standing there near his wok. It was like he was in shock. I quickly dragged him out because the fire looked like it was going to reignite.

"I was worried for him. I didn't know what else I could do, but it's only human to help."

Mr Wan said he did not suffer any injuries, and urged others to evacuate too.

Ho Kee Seafood stall owner Teo Koon Guan told ST that the fire had started from hot oil in a wok.

"I didn't even realise there was a fire until another stall owner told me about it," he said.

"After the fire was extinguished, I went back into the stall to see the damage. It was a blur, and I don't even recall anyone pulling me out."

Shaking his head, Mr Teo added: "I'm worried, but there's nothing I can do. I want to reopen as soon as possible. If I can reopen tomorrow, I will."

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Mr Teo's daughter, Ms Kelly Teo, said she rushed down with her mother when they found out the stall, which her father had run for 23 years, had caught fire.

"I was worried that he'd be injured. I am glad he's okay," the 23-year-old said.

Mr Gerald Tang, who sells fishball noodles several stalls away from the seafood stall, told ST: "It happened very quickly. I was serving customers and the next thing I knew, everyone was evacuating."

Pointing to his stall from behind a police cordon, the 46-year-old said: "I'm worried about my stall. I haven't gone to see it yet. It looks charred, but at least no one is injured."

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Madam Yuri Teng, who runs a stall selling Japanese food, said while she was evacuating, she saw "an auntie still eating" despite the fire.

"I didn't even have time to take any money or important documents," said the 38-year-old, who added that her first thought was to evacuate when she realised a fire had broken out.

"So many people, including myself, were telling the auntie to evacuate, but she just ignored all of us.

"She left only when the sprinklers were activated, and she took her plate of char kway teow with her."

An employee at a prata stall opposite the hawker centre who wanted to be known only as Mr Athi, 23, said he heard a commotion at the hawker centre around 12.30pm.

"There was a lot of black smoke in the air and people were running out. I wanted to call SCDF but realised that they were already at the scene. I quickly took videos of what happened. It was a big fire."

In a Facebook post at about 6.30pm on Jan 2, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo, who is also an MP for Jalan Besar GRC, said that affected stallholders had since been able to return to their stalls.

She said: "To keep the public safe, (the Jalan Besar) Town Council has barricaded the common walkway where the exhaust system was damaged."

Adding that the rest of the food centre remains operational, she said that SCDF and the Building and Construction Authority had conducted a thorough inspection of the exhaust duct system to ensure that the premises are safe for everyone.

The town council washed up the surrounding areas to clear debris, and full assessments and necessary repairs were being arranged so that hawkers can resume operations safely, Mrs Teo added.

"My team and I are in touch with the hawker association to check in with the affected stallholders and see how best to support them."

The Jalan Besar Town Council said it has also offered assistance to the affected stallholders with the disposal of damaged items.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation