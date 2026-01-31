A group of women who booked a car in Johor Bahru via ride-hailing app Maxim found the driver dressed only in his underwear. PHOTOS: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

Female passengers in JB stunned by ride-hailing firm Maxim's driver dressed only in underwear

A group of women who booked a ride in Johor Bahru through the Maxim ride-hailing app were shocked to find the driver dressed only in his underwear.

One of the women, who shared images of the driver with Instagram page @sgfollowsall on Jan 28, said she was with her mother and aunties and noticed the driver's state of undress only when they were inside the car.

"As all of us were women, we felt extremely uncomfortable and scared. My mother asked the driver to put on his shirt, which he did only halfway, but he was still not wearing any pants," says the woman.

She adds that they felt unsafe and believe it is important to warn women, especially those travelling alone to JB, to be careful when using ride-hailing services.

Netizens outraged by driver's indecent dressing

Netizens were outraged by the driver's indecency.

"Bad rating, depraved behaviour, no manners," said an Instagram user.

Another claimed they had come across the same driver on the Maxim app: "We encountered this same driver last year!!! Gave feedback to Maxim. Obviously, no effect!!!"

Others left light-hearted comments, too.

"'Have a nice ride' hits differently here," said one netizen.

"I think he finish this ride then can afford new pants," another quipped.

Ride-hailing app blocks driver

Ride-hailing platform Maxim has since banned the driver in question.

In response to Stomp's queries, a spokesperson said: "Maxim is aware of the matter and took immediate action to block the driver once the complaint was received with evidence."

The platform has also contacted the passengers to provide assistance and for more information.

"Any behaviour that compromises passenger safety, comfort, or dignity is strictly not tolerated," said the spokesperson, explaining also that the Maxim app is equipped with safety features such as an SOS button and live GPS location tracking.

