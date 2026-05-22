A woman in Taiwan is accused of touching her driver’s genitals during a taxi ride last November.

Female passenger inserts hand into Taiwan taxi driver’s underwear and offers sex, later says she was just joking

On a taxi ride back from a karaoke session, a woman in Taiwan touched her driver’s genitals and even inserted her hand into his underwear, but later told investigators she was just joking.

The woman, surnamed Huang (transliterated), had hailed a ride at about 5.20am on Nov 29, 2025 from New Taipei City.

According to Taiwanese news outlet ETtoday, Huang sat in the back of the vehicle and struck up a conversation with the driver. She later enquired about his relationship status and offered to sleep with him.

Seeing that the driver was focused on the road, Huang touched his genitals through his pants. Despite the man’s attempts to push her hand away, Huang persisted, even reaching into his underwear. As the vehicle was moving, the driver was unable to deal with the situation immediately.

When Huang alighted at her destination, the driver called the police.

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Admitted to touching driver, but denied sexually assaulting him

During investigations, Huang admitted to touching and caressing the driver, but denied any intention to sexually assault him. Claiming she was merely joking, Huang also said she could not recall the driver rejecting her advances.

However, prosecutors argued that the driver’s version of events was accurate — he had entered a spa after the incident and described the incident to an employee. The employee’s testimony was found to match the driver’s description, and it was determined that Huang’s actions went against the driver’s wishes.

The Shilin District Prosecutors Office ascertained that Huang had committed a sexual offence under Article 224 of Taiwan’s Criminal Code, which criminalises forceful obscene acts. Those found guilty of an offence under the act face a jail term of between six months and five years.

Driver willing to mediate with accused

Huang attended the first hearing with her lawyer on May 21. As the case involved alleged sexual assault, members of the public and the media were barred from attending the proceedings.

It is understood that the driver also appeared in court but was placed in a separate room, receiving questions from the judge via video link.

The driver reportedly expressed his willingness to mediate with Huang. However, as the court’s mediation staff had already left for the day, both parties were unable to commence mediation and had to reschedule it for a later date.

In April, a female passenger was accused of sexually harassing a taxi driver by slipping off her bra and offering sex in exchange for the taxi fare.

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