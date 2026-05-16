The confrontation broke out when a man allegedly jumped the queue.

‘F*ck off, bro’: Man stands up to alleged queue-cutter at Bayfront MRT for Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop launch

A heated confrontation ensued after a man allegedly jumped the queue outside Bayfront MRT to enter The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands for the launch of the new Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop collection.

The compact pocket-watch, priced at $535 and $570, was slated to launch in Swatch stores at 10am on May 16.

Long queues formed from the evening of May 15 at multiple outlets, prompting security officers to disperse crowds at ION Orchard. Early on May 16, Swatch’s VivoCity store also announced that it will be closed for the day, due to overwhelming turnout.

At about 9.05am on May 16, a heated confrontation broke out at Bayfront MRT station between a man and another individual who had apparently cut the queue.

The individual had allegedly joined the queue with a group instead of heading to the back of the line, prompting others to raise concerns.

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Although the group had offered to let those behind them move ahead, others in the queue voiced dissent, leading to the confrontation.

Confrontation ensues over alleged queue-cutting

Footage of the incident posted by The Straits Times shows a man in a grey shirt confronting a man in black, seated on the floor.

“Hey guys, these people are letting us go in front of them, because there is one guy who cut the queue and doesn’t want to go to the back,” the man in grey says, addressing those in the queue behind him.

“Can we all agree that the whole group deserves to move to the back?” he asks, to which others respond in cheers.

“F*ck off, bro. Actually, I’ve had enough, man. Just go,” he says to the individual who had allegedly jumped the queue, drawing applause from others at the scene.

Stomp understands that the man left the venue shortly afterwards, having shaken hands with one of the individuals who was unhappy with his antics.

Netizens applaud man’s behaviour

The post garnered over 325,000 views, as netizens commended the man in grey for his “polite, civilised and steady way of getting things done.”

“This young man going places! His courage to stand up and speak up earns my respect,” another commenter wrote.

A number of netizens scoffed at the queueing individuals’ dedication, while others defended their actions.

“What’s wrong with queuing something they want? There are long queues just for a plate of chicken rice or bak chor mee,” another pointed out.

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