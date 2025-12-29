Family influencer files police report after threat made against 12-year-old son during TikTok livestream

“We were doing a TikTok Live and somebody threatened to beat up my son, Daken, at his new school,” Mr Lee said. PHOTO: FAMILEE.SG/TIKTOK

A family influencer has filed a police report after a threat was made against their 12-year-old son during a TikTok livestream.

The incident occurred during a livestream by @familee.sg, a Singapore-based family of four that creates content for more than 530,000 followers. During the session, a netizen allegedly threatened to beat up the family's elder son at his new school.

The family is known for posting content about the education system, including recent videos documenting their son's PSLE results and his posting to secondary school.

In a TikTok video posted on Dec 27, the family's usual lighthearted tone turned sombre. The father, Alex Logan Lee, recounted the incident.

"But no one threatens my son and get [sic] away with it," he said, adding that he has screenshots and video recordings of the interaction.

"Just because we post content online doesn't [sic] give anyone the right to threaten or hurt us," he said. "If you don't like our content, simply swipe away."

Mr Lee also urged viewers to be responsible for their words and actions online, stressing that making such threats is a crime.

Under the Protection from Harassment Act, an individual found guilty of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words against another could face a fine of up to $5,000, imprisonment of up to six months, or both.

Stomp has reached out to the police and Mr Lee for comment.

Netizens express concern for family

The video garnered more than two million views and 110,100 likes, with many netizens expressing concern and support for the family.

"You're a great dad, I hope you guys get justice," one netizen commented, while others said they "felt sorry" for his son and hoped he was safe.

"Why are people targeting Daken Bro. It's not like he did anything wrong," another agreed. "He's going to a new school, just let him settle down and enjoy sec sch [sic]."

Some, however, raised concerns about revealing which schools the children attended.

"This is the risk that comes with putting so much [sic] details of your private life online," one netizen mused.

Reddit user disapproves of 'using your kid for content'

The incident also sparked discussion on Reddit about the ethics of featuring children prominently in social media content.

Reddit user @qiqiisyes said in a post that while the threat was "cowardly", they were uncomfortable with "using your kid for content".

"My main issue is the whole account revolving around their son, usually Daken, which is not my cup of tea," the user wrote.

Others echoed the sentiment, with one saying that "young kids below the age of 16 should just be kept off social media content", while another noted that it "doesn't seem safe for underage kids to be viral".

At the same time, several commenters stressed that online exposure does not justify threats or harassment.

"Them choosing to put their lives online is their choice, but I don't think the natural consequence is to receive death threats just for being publicly known figures," another netizen concluded.

"It's still wrong for the cyberbullies to do that, and they have every right to file a police report."

