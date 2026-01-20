The Singaporean family hosted their Paris photographer during her four-day visit to Singapore. PHOTO: STOMP

Family hosts French photographer in S'pore, 3 months after engaging her for photoshoot

A routine photoshoot session in Paris created a lasting bond that saw a Singaporean family warmly welcome their photographer when she visited Singapore three months later.

Before parting ways in the French capital on June 8, 2024, photographer Renata shared that the family of four had casually told her: "If you're ever in Singapore, let us know!"

Three months later, Renata booked a trip to Singapore and took them up on their offer.

"I didn't expect anything from this family," she wrote in her post, adding that she had simply informed them she would be in Singapore and would be happy to meet if they had free time.

To her surprise, the family texted her upon her arrival and waited at the airport to welcome her.

In her Instagram post on Jan 13, Renata described the experience as "the most welcome I'd ever felt, because they spent a lot of time and effort making their city shine".

The post has since garnered over 285,000 views, 11,800 reactions and 56 comments.

Speaking to Stomp, Singaporean couple Fadly Hamzah, 45, and Nur Liyana Saine, 39, said they met Renata while celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary in Paris.

They spent three days in Paris together with their two young daughters, revisiting the city where they had their honeymoon.

Fadly and Liyana had tried reconnecting with their original photographer for a throwback photoshoot, only to find that she had moved back to the US.

After searching on Instagram, the pair engaged Renata, who works as a babysitter, as they felt their daughters would feel comfortable around her.

"Renata was particularly good at capturing emotions," Liyana recounted.

Showed French photographer around during her four-day stay

When the family heard that Renata would visit Singapore for four days in September 2024, they decided to show her around.

As it was Renata's first visit to Asia, the family brought her to try local cuisines at hawker centres and see the city.

"We went to Fort Siloso and Marina Bay Sands for the views, Gardens by the Bay for the colourful flowers, and the world's first Night Safari," he shared.

Netizens heartened by heartwarming story

Many netizens were heartened by the story and took the opportunity to welcome Renata to Singapore.

"Hope you had a great time in our lil island," one user commented.

"This is very typical of Singaporeans," another noted.

"But most importantly, did she call u sayang," one user asked.

Stomp has reached out to roamingwithrenata for comment.

