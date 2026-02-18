The father is believed to have injured the others with a sharp weapon before turning it on himself. PHOTO: BERNAMA

Family of five, including two young children, killed in suspected murder in Kuantan

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

Feb 17, 2026

A family of five, including two young children, were found dead in a suspected murder at a house in Pahang, Malaysia, on the morning of Chinese New Year.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said the incident, which took place at a single-storey terraced house in Lorong Cherating Damai in Kuantan, happened at about 7am on Feb 17, state news agency Bernama reported.

The family members killed were two girls aged three and four, their parents aged 32 and 28, and the children's 55-year-old grandmother, said Datuk Seri Yahaya.

He added that, based on initial investigations, the father is believed to have injured the others with a sharp weapon, suspected to be a knife, before turning the weapon on himself.

Financial difficulties may have been the motive, said Mr Yahaya, adding that the suspected killer had no record of mental illness.

The suspect had reportedly moved back in with his family in January after resigning from his job in Selangor. He had started a new job in Kuantan a week ago.

The incident was discovered by the suspected killer's 15-year-old younger brother, who was in the house at the time and immediately sought help, said Mr Yahaya.

The police found the bodies of the children and their parents in a bedroom, while the grandmother's body was found in the kitchen, he said, adding that there were visible injuries on the victims.

Mr Yahaya said investigations are ongoing.

The bodies of the five family members were taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for post-mortem at about 12.45pm. Bernama reported that two of them are expected to be buried on Feb 17, while the other three will be buried on Feb 18.

A neighbour, Ms Saripah Jaya, 60, described the family, including the suspect, as friendly. She said it was raining heavily in the morning and that she did not hear any commotion or sounds of fighting when the incident happened.

Another resident, Mr Tengku Fakri Tengku Aziz, 41, said he was shocked by the incident.

"I never expected something like this to happen so close to our home," he said, according to the Bernama report.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics Malaysia

Murder/Manslaughter

crime