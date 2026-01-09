Family of 61-year-old motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on AYE seeks eyewitnesses, dashcam footage

Mr Piara Singh, 61, died in a hit-and-run accident on the AYE on Dec 29, 2025. PHOTOS: STOMP, COURTESY OF REESHA KAUR

Calista Wong

The Straits Times

Jan 9, 2026

The family of a 61-year-old male motorcyclist who died in a hit-and-run accident on the AYE on Dec 29, 2025, is appealing for eyewitnesses and video footage to help police investigations.

Mr Piara Singh was a semi-retired heavy transport operator and father of two, said his son Roheed Raj Singh, 32.

The victim's colleague told the family that Mr Piara Singh was on his way home to Bukit Batok after picking up medicine from the National University Hospital when he met with the fatal accident, his son added.

The accident involving two prime movers happened near the Clementi Avenue 2 exit, in the direction towards Tuas.

Mr Piara Singh's daughter Reesha Kaur, 28, said: "We hope that drivers travelling in that area between 5.30pm and 5.45pm who might have dashcam footage will come forward."

She added that her family is worried that if footage of the accident is not retrieved soon, it will be recorded over or deleted – which is how dashcam cameras usually operate.

One of the two prime movers involved in the accident is believed to be in Malaysia now, she added.

Mr Roheed Singh said he first learnt about the accident when his cousins sent him video footage of the crash being circulated on messaging platform WhatsApp.

When he watched it, he noticed that the motorcycle in the crash sported red livery and gold rims, just like his father's did.

He said: "I was in a state of shock, I was hoping it wasn't him."

The siblings and their mother rushed back to see if their father had made it home, and called out for him, but he was not there, said Mr Roheed Singh.

It was only later when a police officer got in touch with them that they found out that their father was in a fatal accident.

Ms Kaur said her father was excited about her upcoming wedding, and was helping her with preparations. "He was supposed to walk me down the aisle," she said.

"Our father was a loving, humorous man who brought joy to those around him."

Mr Piara Singh rode a motorcycle for more than 40 years.

His daughter said: "He was a very selfless man who cared a lot about others... He was known as the life of the party."

The family has put out an appeal for dashcam footage on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Ms Kaur said: "At this point, investigations are ongoing, and the police have indicated that there is insufficient conclusive evidence to establish exactly how the accident occurred.

"They have identified the vehicles involved, but added that additional footage, particularly from vehicles coming from behind, would be helpful in clarifying the sequence of events."

She added that the family would be grateful if anyone came forward with information or video footage of the accident.

