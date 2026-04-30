A family of four, including two teenagers, died within 24 hours of consuming a watermelon. PHOTOS: THE TIMES OF INDIA, DOMINIQUEMEL16/PEXELS

Family of 4 in Mumbai dies hours within each other after eating watermelon, doctors suggest toxins as possible cause

A family of four from India died within a day of consuming a watermelon, with doctors saying toxins are likely to blame for their deaths.

According to Indian news outlet The Times of India, Abdulla Abdul Kader Dokadia, 44, his 35-year-old wife Nasreen, and their two teenage daughters Ayesha, 16, and Zainab, 12, shared a meal of biryani with five other relatives at about 10:30pm on April 26.

Later that night, the family of four ate watermelon in their South Mumbai home at around 1am.

Four hours later, the Dokadias began exhibiting severe symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhoea. According to police, none of the other family members who earlier shared the biryani reported any symptoms.

At 10.30am, the family of four were rushed to a nearby hospital where the youngest, Zainab, was declared dead on arrival. Paramedics reported observing froth in Zainab’s mouth.

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In the span of two hours, the remaining three family members were transferred to a government hospital in a semi-conscious state. Nasreen died at 1.30pm, followed by Ayesha at 5.15pm, and lastly, Abdulla at 10.15pm.

The family, who reportedly ran a mobile accessories shop, was buried on April 27.

Regular watermelon “highly unlikely” to be the cause: Doctors

Doctors at the government hospital said the three Dokadias showed signs of severe food poisoning, including acute kidney damage, The Times of India reported. A senior doctor pointed to the likely presence of contaminants and additives as a possible reason for the four individuals’ death.

A regular watermelon was “highly unlikely” to have caused the rapid decline in the Dokadias’ health and subsequent deaths, doctors added.

Police have classified the case as accidental deaths, and sent samples of the watermelon, biryani, and other foods eaten by the family for analysis, Indian news outlet Hindustan Times reported. The vendor who sold the watermelon to the family had also been tracked down.

Authorities have yet to rule out suicide, and are investigating the bank statements and phone records of family members to check whether they were under financial stress.

While the cause of death remains unknown, doctors have said that watermelons are safe for consumption and there was no need for panic.

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