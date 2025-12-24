Facebook parent company rents out Universal Studios Singapore for year-end staff event

Facebook's parent company Meta rented out Universal Studios Singapore (USS) for its year-end social event, according to an employee.

TikToker @_jinwonshin posted a video of the experience on Dec 23, garnering over 67,200 views.

The 19-second clip shows a group of Meta employees, dressed in identical white T-shirts, gathering in the amusement park. After going for multiple rides, the group also poses with life-sized versions of Sesame Street characters.

"When do we ever get to stroll around like this?" the on-screen caption reads, as the camera pans to the empty streets and queuing lanes. "What a way to end the year! Thank you Meta."

As of 2018, Meta employed more than 1,000 people in Singapore. Earlier this year, it retrenched 5 per cent of its global workforce. It is unclear if the whole of USS was booked out for the employee event.

In September, SPH Media rented USS for a Family Day for more than 1,000 employees, including free rides and meal vouchers.

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong also recently made headlines for its year-end celebrations, as netizens applauded it for catering a lunch for its employees.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation