Explosions heard after washing machine catches fire in Tampines

A washing machine in a Tampines unit caught fire on the afternoon of Feb 25. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Explosions were reportedly heard after a washing machine caught fire in an HDB unit in Tampines on Feb 25.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at about 1.30pm in a fifth-floor unit at Block 226 Tampines Street 23.

A reader told Shin Min that plumes of black smoke were seen emerging from a window, and that many residents had gathered at the foot of the block.

A picture showing smoke emerging from a unit in the same block has since circulated on social media.

Ms Lin (transliteration from Chinese), the owner of the unit, told Shin Min that she was cooking curry in her kitchen when she realised the front-facing washing machine — bought about six years ago — was on fire.

The washing machine was in the midst of a laundry cycle when flames began emerging from within the machine.

The fire persisted despite Ms Lin using a bamboo pole to turn off the switch, prompting her to run out of the kitchen.

After evacuating, Ms Lin reported hearing two explosions from her flat.

Explosion heard from washing machine

Many neighbours gathered to assist Ms Lin, but were unable to do so due to poor visibility from the thick smoke and a power short circuit that affected the entire unit.

Some, however, helped to evacuate a 90-year-old woman with dementia in a wheelchair.

After the fire was extinguished, the kitchen ceiling was blackened, and glass fragments from the washing machine were littered across the ground.

"The renovation costs for the kitchen will definitely be costly. However, no one was injured, so I see it as spending money to avert bad luck," said Ms Lin.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they were alerted to the fire at 1.45pm. The fire was extinguished with a water jet, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

