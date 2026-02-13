Plumes of dark smoke were spotted billowing from the SBS Transit bus. PHOTOS: SG ROAD VIGILANTE, ELLEN TEO/FACEBOOK

Explosion heard from blazing SBS bus on PIE, vehicle reduced to charred skeleton

An off-service SBS Transit bus caught fire on the westbound Pan Island Expressway (PIE) near Clementi, with footage of the blaze circulating on social media.

Videos shared by netizens show thick black smoke billowing from a damaged bus parked on the road shoulder.

A Xiaohongshu user recalled hearing a small explosion as she drove past the blazing vehicle.

Photos of the aftermath show the bus reduced to its skeleton.

In response to The Straits Times' queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire, which occurred on the westbound PIE before the Clementi Road exit at about 11.45am. The fire was extinguished with two water jets.

The Land Transport Authority issued an advisory on X, urging motorists to avoid lanes two and four along the affected section of the expressway.

"Late this morning, an off-service bus caught fire while travelling along the PIE. The SCDF was activated for assistance and they put out the fire. There were no passengers on board and the Bus Captain was unhurt in the incident," SBS Transit spokesperson Mrs Grace Wu told Stomp.

She added that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

