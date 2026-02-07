Ex-PPP candidate Samuel Lee shows up to deliver GrabFood order, leaves customer amused

A Redditor appeared amused after receiving a food delivery from a GrabFood rider who resembled former politician Samuel Lee.

"Was hungry at work and ordered some food and why is the delivery man the look left look right politician?" said Redditor user Hamsterfats in the image's caption.

The image showed a man in a dark green singlet resembling Mr Lee. A woman stood beside him, holding a transparent plastic bag containing what appeared to be boxes of pastries, with a GrabFood receipt visible through the bag.

Mr Lee, a former member of the People's Power Party (PPP), was a candidate in the 2025 General Election. He rose to prominence for his English rendition of Zhao Chuan's "I'm Just a Tiny Bird," which included the lyrics: "Look left, look right, for a career path — is this request considered too high?"

Redditors defend his choice of work

The Reddit post, shared on the SingaporeRaw subreddit, has garnered more than 455 upvotes and 35 comments.

Netizens seemed amused at Mr Lee's transition to food delivery, though many defended his choice of work.

"Dude is trying to make an honest living also la. Give him more tips ya!" said one Redditor.

"Because you never vote him into a job. he take delivery job lo," another said.

"At least he tried to speak up for Singaporeans, failed, and [sic] now earning a decent living," another Redditor pointed out, referring to Mr Lee's election bid.

There was also a healthy dose of humour in the comments.

"It's just food, don't politicise it," said one netizen. Another, addressing the original poster, asked: "So did you look left and look right for him to show up?"

Taking a more serious view, some netizens said Mr Lee's work reflected the state of the job market, especially for those in their 40s.

"Default job for 40s job seeker," said a netizen, while another commented: "This just shows how hard it is to get a job now in Singapore, especially for those in their forties." Mr Lee is 34.

"Saw him as a security guard near Raffles Place though. Moonlighting?" asked a Redditor.

"Honest work"

Speaking to MS News, Mr Lee confirmed that he was the person in the photo and said he is currently working in security.

He said he was amused by the Reddit post, adding that he was between jobs at the time.

Although he does not recall when the photo was taken, he described both his stint in food delivery and his current security job as "honest work."

Mr Lee mentioned in a podcast in June 2025 that he was doing food delivery.

