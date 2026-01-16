"If Pritam is wise and willing to sacrifice, he should be thinking of a new LO," a user wrote. PHOTOS: FILE PHOTO

Ex-NMP Calvin Cheng predicts WP likely to 'refuse' nomination of another MP as LO

Former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng predicts that the Workers' Party (WP) is likely to "refuse" the nomination of another Member of Parliament (MP) as Leader of the Opposition (LO).

In a Facebook post on Jan 15, shortly after Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong announced the removal of WP Chief Pritam Singh as LO, Mr Cheng wrote that the opposition party now has "a few choices."

The post has since amassed over 380 comments, with netizens weighing in on the issue.

Predicts WP likely to 'back' Pritam Singh

Describing PM Wong's decision to remove Mr Singh as LO as a "canny political move" by the People's Action Party (PAP), Mr Cheng said that asking the WP to nominate another MP — rather than leaving the position vacant — puts "pressure" on the party and "has the potential to cause WP internal disarray."

He went on to state that the WP now has "a few choices":

Continue backing Mr Singh and "refuse to nominate another MP"

Choose a new secretary-general and nominate that person

Retain Mr Singh as secretary-general while nominating another MP as LO

In Mr Cheng's view, the second option appears unlikely, given the support Mr Singh received from his party during parliamentary proceedings.

He elaborated on this view in a follow-up post, arguing that the WP would "not be better off" by appointing a new LO.

According to Mr Cheng, whether the WP is "better off" should be measured by the votes it secures, rather than by the additional resources associated with the LO position.

"What will help them win votes is to be seen to be standing up to the PAP. And rejecting the invitation will do just that," he said.

He described the third option as a "strange situation", where the head of the WP would not serve as LO, adding that it could potentially lead to a "leadership fracture" within the party.

"My prediction is the WP leaders would call PAP's bluff, back Mr Singh, and refuse to nominate another MP to be LO," Mr Cheng wrote.

However, he noted that some party members might argue that the "party is bigger than one man", believing they should not "sacrifice" the opportunity to appoint another LO just to "save Mr Singh."

Netizens weigh in

Netizens filled the comments with their own predictions of the situation and the future of Singapore's political landscape.

Many agreed with Mr Cheng's remark about the PAP's "canny political move", with one commenter saying the party had "demonstrated a cold, calculating mastery of the political chessboard."

Some also agreed with the former NMP's prediction, with one writing that the WP and Mr Singh do not "need" the LO position in the first place.

Meanwhile, other commenters argued that turning down the LO position would be a "disservice" to voters, as the role comes with greater privileges in parliament.

"If Pritam is wise and willing to sacrifice, he should be thinking of a new LO," a user wrote.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation