Poh Beng San was handed 15 charges in the State Courts for obtaining bribes from six people on March 23. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

Ex-DSO assistant manager charged with accepting bribes of $230k cash and gifts over 10 years

Andrew Wong

The Straits Times

March 23, 2026

Between 2013 and 2023, an assistant manager at DSO National Laboratories allegedly received bribes from six people to advance their business interests.

Poh Beng San allegedly received cash amounting to at least $230,000, a Xiaomi smartphone and Lenovo tablet, and even complimentary painting and repair of his home door, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

He is also accused of depositing $207,700 into his wife’s bank accounts between 2018 and 2023, and converting $7,500 into foreign currencies.

On March 23, Poh was handed 15 charges in the State Courts. He was charged with six counts of corruption, five charges under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA), and four charges for transferring the benefits of criminal conduct.

The prosecution said they would proceed on five charges – taking the other 10 into consideration for sentencing – if Poh entered a guilty plea.

But Poh’s lawyer asked for the matter to be adjourned as he needed to take further instructions from his client.

Poh’s case will be mentioned again on April 22.

A DSO spokesperson said Poh resigned some time in 2023, without providing more details.

“DSO holds its employees to high standards of discipline and integrity, and does not tolerate any form of corrupt practices. Employees who commit offences will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, four men were charged alongside Poh on March 23. CPIB said the bribes were to advance the interests of these men’s respective companies with DSO involving renovation projects around Science Park Drive.

Alex Lee Yew Huat, a director at Fire-Mech Engineering, allegedly conspired with William Teo, a project manager at Shanghai Chong Kee Furniture & Construction, on at least five occasions between 2013 and 2014 to hand Poh some $70,000 to advance the business interests of Teo’s firm.

Lee, 53, is also accused of conspiring with Jason Chua Aik Leng, a senior director at Wah Loon Engineering, on at least two occasions between 2018 and 2019 to give gratification amounting to at least $150,000 to Poh for the same reasons.

CPIB said Lee had acquired at least $180,000 in corrupt benefits as a result of his actions. Lee faces two corruption charges and one charge under the CDSA.

Teo, 48, and Chua, 66, each face one corruption charge.

A fourth man, Peh Ee Sang, was also charged with one count of corruption for allegedly giving Poh bribes of at least $10,000 between 2022 and 2023.

Peh, the director of general contractor Atdio, is accused of bribing Poh on at least three occasions to advance the business interests of his firm with DSO.

All four did not enter a plea. Their cases will be mentioned again on April 22.

CPIB said Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption, and the agency will look into all corruption-related complaints and reports, even if they are anonymous.

The public can lodge an e-complaint here. They can also call the duty officer on 1800-376-0000, or write to CPIB Headquarters at 2 Lengkok Bahru, Singapore 159047.

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