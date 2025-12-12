Muhamad Zahirey Ishak was deployed to Bukit Batok Driving Centre when he allegedly committed the offence on May 23. PHOTOS: THE STRAITS TIMES

Ex-driving examiner charged after he allegedly tried to obtain $150 bribe from candidate

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

Dec 11, 2025

A driving examiner allegedly tried to obtain a $150 bribe from a test candidate in exchange for showing leniency during the latter's practical test.

Muhamad Zahirey Ishak was an examiner with a company called People Advantage and was deployed to Bukit Batok Driving Centre, when he allegedly committed the offence on May 23.

The 39-year-old Singaporean, who is no longer working as a driving examiner, was handed a graft charge on Dec 11.

The court heard that he intends to plead guilty on Jan 29, 2026.

If convicted of corruption, an offender can be jailed for up to five years or fined up to $100,000, or both.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation