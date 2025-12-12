Ex-driving examiner charged after he allegedly tried to obtain $150 bribe from candidate
Published
Shaffiq Alkhatib
The Straits Times
Dec 11, 2025
A driving examiner allegedly tried to obtain a $150 bribe from a test candidate in exchange for showing leniency during the latter's practical test.
Muhamad Zahirey Ishak was an examiner with a company called People Advantage and was deployed to Bukit Batok Driving Centre, when he allegedly committed the offence on May 23.
The 39-year-old Singaporean, who is no longer working as a driving examiner, was handed a graft charge on Dec 11.
The court heard that he intends to plead guilty on Jan 29, 2026.
If convicted of corruption, an offender can be jailed for up to five years or fined up to $100,000, or both.
