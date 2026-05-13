Goh Yong Siang was driving a car when it allegedly hit a woman pushing a stroller at a signalised pedestrian crossing in Pasir Panjang Road, causing hurt to a two-year-old boy.

Ex-air force chief accused of colliding with stroller while driving has case adjourned to May 14

Shaffiq Alkhatib

The Straits Times

May 13, 2026

A former chief of air force who is accused of colliding with a stroller in May 2024 while driving a car without considering other road users has had his case adjourned to May 14.

Goh Yong Siang, 74, appeared in a district court on May 13. A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that he is a director at Temasek Management Services.

Temasek Management Services’ website states that he is its chairman and that he was a fighter pilot in the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

He retired as the chief of air force in 1998.

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According to the same website: “He then joined private equity firm Beta Capital Group in Dallas, Texas, until 2005. In 2006, he joined Temasek International as a senior managing director until 2013.”

Goh was driving a car when it allegedly hit a woman pushing a stroller at a signalised pedestrian crossing in Pasir Panjang Road, causing hurt to a two-year-old boy.

The woman, who was crossing the road when the green man signal was on, was also injured in the accident, but court documents did not disclose details about her injuries or those of the boy.

In April, Goh was charged with causing grievous hurt to the woman pushing the stroller while he was driving a car without considering other road users.

He is also accused of causing hurt to the toddler in the stroller by driving the vehicle in such a manner.

According to court documents, Goh had allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout when he made a right turn from Harbour Drive towards Pasir Panjang Road, resulting in the collision.

Annual road traffic figures the Traffic Police (TP) released in February showed that the number of people injured in road accidents went up from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

The number of traffic deaths also rose from 142 in 2024 to a record high of 149 in 2025.

In March, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann said that failing to keep a proper lookout was the top cause of traffic accidents.

To tackle the issue, TP will step up enforcement, including extending speed enforcement measures to more red-light cameras.

TP will also launch the National Road Graciousness Campaign later in 2026, said Ms Sim, who is also Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

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