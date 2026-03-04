Ex-actor Edmund Chen has received permission to travel abroad as he awaits the date of his appeal against a jail sentence for causing a traffic accident. PHOTO: ST FILE PHOTO

Ex-actor Edmund Chen gets green light to attend son's wedding in Japan while awaiting appeal date

Former actor Edmund Chen has received permission to travel abroad while awaiting the date of his appeal against a jail sentence for a traffic accident which left a motorcyclist injured.

According to The Straits Times, District Judge Shawn Ho approved Chen's application to travel to China for business from Mar 17 to 26 and to Japan between Apr 15 and May 3.

Another $10,000 bail will be imposed during the periods of Chen's travel. This is on top of his existing bail of $15,000.

In a Shin Min Daily News video taken outside the State Court, Chen expressed gratitude for the green light to travel. He also revealed that the business trip to China was for a job he accepted "a long time ago".

Additionally, he revealed that he will be travelling with his family to Japan for his son's wedding. Chen added that he wishes to congratulate the newlyweds face-to-face.

Last July, Chen's son, actor-artist Chen Xi, tied the knot with his Japanese girlfriend, who is only known as Mami.

Chen said he does not have further plans to travel abroad.

Appealed against five-day jail sentence

On Jan 29, Chen was sentenced to five days' jail after admitting to causing a traffic accident, which resulted in a 21-year-old motorcyclist suffering multiple wrist fractures. He was also disqualified from driving for five years.

Chen was driving along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Mar 4, 2025, when he almost came to a complete stop before filtering abruptly to another lane.

As a result, a motorcyclist rear-ended Chen's car, despite attempts to swerve and avoid him.

Chen was originally scheduled to begin serving his jail term on March 9, but filed an appeal on Feb 2. His sentence was stayed on Feb 6 pending the outcome of his appeal.

