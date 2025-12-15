Emotional tributes pour in for local music veteran Ling Xiao as friends and fans bid farewell

The singer became partially paralysed in 2022 after suffering a stroke. PHOTOS: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS, THE STRAITS TIMES

Fans and longtime neighbors of local singer Ling Xiao, who died at the age of 75 on Dec 13, were seen visiting his wake the morning after his death to pay their final respects.

According to Shin Min Daily News, those who attended kept a low profile, offering incense, viewing his remains and expressing condolences to his family before quietly leaving.

Ling Xiao's wake, which began on Dec 14, drew fans who said the singer had accompanied them through different stages of their lives. One longtime fan said the veteran remained a shared memory across two generations of her family.

A singer remembered across generations

Redhill resident Ms Guo (transliterated) recalled often running into Ling Xiao around the neighbourhood and chatting with him. The 60-year-old said the singer loved music and enjoyed sharing his passion with others.

"Sometimes after a few drinks, he would sing for everyone if he was in the mood," she said.

To Ms Guo, Ling Xiao was more than a stage performer. He was a shared memory for her family of four.

When her children were around 10, she and her husband would take them to watch his concerts and live television shows. Now close to 30, her children still fondly remember those moments, especially his song, Ke Ai De Ren Sheng.

In her eyes, Ling Xiao's songs from the 1970s represented a glorious era. "They were really beautiful to listen to and full of emotion," she said.

She added that she understood why the singer gradually withdrew from friends in his later years, believing he did not want others to worry and wished to leave behind only the best image of himself.

She last saw him before the Covid-19 pandemic. After that, she could only catch glimpses of him on television. Upon hearing of his death, she went to the funeral parlour, hoping to bid farewell to a singer who had accompanied her family through the years.

'He was kind and easygoing'

Wesley, a longtime friend of Ling Xiao, also attended the wake on the morning of Dec 14.

He recalled meeting Ling Xiao not through work but at a food court, where casual chats quickly turned to music, the times, and life. "Some people you can't talk to for long, but with him you could talk forever," Wesley said.

Despite a 17-year age gap, Wesley said there was no generation divide. The evergreen crooner was kind and easygoing, often calling him his "little brother", while acting as both a mentor and friend.

Wesley (right) arrived early at the funeral parlour on Dec 14 to pay his respects, while Ling Xiao's younger brother (left), Chen Binlin, was also present. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

'He was a major contributor to the Getai culture'

Marcus Chin, told Shin Min that Ling Xiao had been ill for many years and his death could be seen as a form of relief.

The veteran actor-host-DJ added that at this stage of life, watching old friends pass on is something one comes to terms with. "My life is in heaven's hands, not mine," he said.

Chin recalled watching Ling Xiao perform from the audience. "On stage, he was youthful, lively and stylish, singing and dancing with ease. He was hugely popular," he shared.

He said Ling Xiao was a shared memory for Singaporean fans in the 1970s and made significant contributions to the local music scene alongside singers such as Sakura and Ling Yun (transliterated).

Chin, who is currently in Spain, is expected to return to Singapore on Dec 15 and hopes to visit the wake the following day.

Colleagues remember his warmth and talent

Actor Auguste Kwan, who worked with Ling Xiao on the 1998 Mediacorp Channel 8 drama Facing the Music, said it had been 27 years since they last collaborated.

Speaking to Shin Min from Canada, he said he was saddened by the news of Ling Xiao's death and remembered the singer as the life of the set, always lighting up the room with his laughter. "He always made everyone laugh," he added.

Former television host Chen Mingpei (transliterated), who had known Ling Xiao for more than 35 years, described him as one of the few local male artistes who could both sing and dance. He added that Ling Xiao was warm-hearted and unconcerned with money or fame.

"I once suggested he take on more work, but he said he lives alone and his expenses were not high, so he didn't need to push himself," said Chen.

However, when it came to charity, Ling Xiao never hesitated, said Chen, adding that they served together as charity auction ambassadors for two years.

Singapore singer Huang Qingyuan said Ling Xiao was particular about his image and held strong views. "He had a unique and stubborn personality. If he didn't like someone, it showed on his face."

He added: "I once advised him to be more easygoing, and perhaps because I debuted before him, he respected me as a senior and felt comfortable confiding in me."

Another local singer, Xia Hui, said she first met Ling Xiao in the 1960s during a performance at the National Theatre.

They later performed together and worked as judges and mentors on Mediacorp's singing competition Golden Age Talentime, developing a close bond.

"We were like siblings. Whenever there was a break in the studio, we would go to the stairs outside to take photos," she said, adding: "Some of my promotional photos were even taken by him."

Another singer, Cui Xia, said she had known Ling Xiao since childhood and thought he was handsome. Years later, they worked together as judges on Golden Age Talentime. "He was very talented and passionate about music," she said.

Addressing rumours at the time that the two were at odds, she said it stemmed from differing musical views.

"There was no feud, just a difference of opinion. After that, everything was fine. How could there be any lingering grudge?"

