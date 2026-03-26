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Elderly woman lies in middle of road outside Jurong Point, wails as paramedics attend to her

Gwenneth Teo
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An elderly woman was spotted lying in the middle of a two-lane road in Jurong West on the afternoon of March 25.

A Facebook video uploaded by SG Warehouse Sale & Events shows the woman lying face up near a traffic junction, clutching a white plastic bag as a man in a blue shirt stops and directs oncoming traffic around her.

It is unclear what led to her lying on the road.

In a separate video posted in the comments, a queue of vehicles can be seen building up, with some cars turning into Jurong Point’s drop-off point as a shortcut to bypass the obstruction.

A woman dressed in black is also seen squatting beside the elderly woman to check on her.

A third clip shows the elderly lady being attended to by paramedics beside the staircase of a nearby overhead bridge. Agitated, she wails and struggles, pulling her arm out of a paramedic’s grasp.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a call for assistance along Jurong West Central 3 at 3.50pm.

The woman was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

HELPLINES

Mental well-being

  • National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
  • Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
  • Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
  • Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
  • Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
  • The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)

Counselling

  • Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
  • Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
  • Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
  • We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
  • Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293
  • Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990

Online resources

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