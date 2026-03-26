Elderly woman lies in middle of road outside Jurong Point, wails as paramedics attend to her
An elderly woman was spotted lying in the middle of a two-lane road in Jurong West on the afternoon of March 25.
A Facebook video uploaded by SG Warehouse Sale & Events shows the woman lying face up near a traffic junction, clutching a white plastic bag as a man in a blue shirt stops and directs oncoming traffic around her.
It is unclear what led to her lying on the road.
In a separate video posted in the comments, a queue of vehicles can be seen building up, with some cars turning into Jurong Point’s drop-off point as a shortcut to bypass the obstruction.
A woman dressed in black is also seen squatting beside the elderly woman to check on her.
A third clip shows the elderly lady being attended to by paramedics beside the staircase of a nearby overhead bridge. Agitated, she wails and struggles, pulling her arm out of a paramedic’s grasp.
In response to Stomp’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a call for assistance along Jurong West Central 3 at 3.50pm.
The woman was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
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- National helpline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
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- carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)
- limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)
- shanyou.org.sg
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