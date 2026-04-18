Elderly qigong group faces noise complaints after relocating due to fatal car accident in AMK

A netizen complained that the group would play loud music until 10pm. PHOTO: ELISE CHOW/FACEBOOK

An elderly tai chi group that relocated after narrowly missing a fatal car accident in January has been hit with noise complaints for the second time, with a member in her 70s lamenting that they are “almost running out of places to exercise”.

On April 15, Facebook user Elise Chow shared a video of their tai chi session in the Complaint Singapore group, claiming that the seniors would gather weekly at an open space beneath an HDB block, dancing and playing loud music.

“They start to play from 7.30pm to 10pm. Such selfish behaviour. People need to rest, study or even work,” Ms Chow said.

When Shin Min Daily News visited the location — a common area between Blocks 230 and 231 at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 — the person in charge, Yu Ziying (transliterated), said the group comprises elderly residents living nearby. The 78-year-old added that they have been practising qigong together once a week for almost 40 years.

“We started practising together in our 40s. We’re now in our 70s and 80s. We’ve already changed teachers three times, and things were fine until about four years ago, when we began receiving frequent complaints from one household,” she said.

Madam Yu said the group had always used the public space, but after a noise complaint was made against them in 2025, they moved to an open space about 200 metres away.

Near-fatal accident in January

However, a fatal accident occurred in January while the group was practising at the open space. A car had lost control and crashed into the area, causing the death of a 59-year-old man and narrowly missing the group.

Recounting the incident, Madam Yu said she still feels shaken: “The car killed a pedestrian. If not for a tree that blocked it, the seven of us elderly women might not have survived.”

She said their families later expressed concern for their safety and urged them to move to a safer location, prompting the group to return to their previous site.

Within a month, they received another round of complaints.

Wang Lunan (transliterated), an 84-year-old member, said she did not understand why the group was filmed and criticised online.

“We already compromised and moved to the plaza. We only came back because we were worried about safety. If this continues, where are we supposed to exercise?”

Dispute over duration of activities

Madam Yu also denied allegations that the group would play loud music for up to three hours, stressing that sessions last only about an hour, starting around 8pm and ending before 9.30pm.

“Seniors don’t have the energy to exercise for so long. We also need to go home early to bathe and take care of our grandchildren. We only get one hour a week to gather — can’t we be a little more understanding?” she said.

Madam Yu added that the group is currently engaging with the relevant authorities and may adjust the orientation of their loudspeaker to face the main road to reduce noise.

“We practise qigong, the music isn’t very loud,” she said.

An Ang Mo Kio Town Council spokesperson said it had not received feedback on the matter, stressing that the group would be advised to lower noise levels between 10.30pm and 7am.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.