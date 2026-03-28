The girl was startled when the man appeared to show her an object. PHOTOS: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

Elderly man slammed for allegedly ‘harassing’ girl with lizard toy at Clementi bus stop

An elderly man who approached a girl at a Clementi bus stop and allegedly tried scaring her with a “fake lizard” was slammed online, with many netizens calling his actions “harassment”.

Instagram account @sgfollowsall posted a clip of the incident on March 28, showing an elderly man in a pink button-up shirt standing near a girl at a bus stop along Clementi Avenue 2.

As the camera zooms in, the man appears to show an object to the girl, startling her into stepping back.

The video then cuts to another clip showing the man lingering near the girl, tapping one of the bollards with an object that resembled a lizard toy.

Eyewitness claims man had approached other strangers

In the post’s caption, the eyewitness claimed that the man had approached others before the events shown in the clip.

“This uncle in the bus stop near the Clementi FairPrice approached me and tried to scare me with a fake lizard but didn’t work,” the netizen wrote.

They added that the girl in the video had smiled when she was first approached, but appeared annoyed by the man’s second attempt.

“Uncle got nothing to do ah,” the netizen mused.

It is unclear when the incident happened.

The post garnered over 63,900 views in an hour, with many netizens likening his actions to “harassment”.

Others speculated that the man was suffering from a mental illness.

“He’s just lonely & bored, probably missed his grandchildren that he can’t play with, don’t just take video for small issues!” one netizen suggested.

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