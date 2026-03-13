The elderly man told a female passenger opposite him to “shut up” and called her a “sh*t face”. PHOTOS: SGFOLLOWSALL/INSTAGRAM

Elderly man scolds and hits woman for allegedly asking him to remove bags from public bus seat

A video showing an elderly bus passenger scolding and striking a female commuter, after she allegedly told him to put down his bags from a seat, has gone viral on social media.

In a 51-second clip uploaded to @sgfollowsall on Instagram, the elderly male passenger donning a beige cap can be seen telling the female passenger opposite him to "shut up" and calling her a "sh*t face".

According to the caption, the incident occurred on a Service Number 36B bus, which passes through the City Hall and Orchard area. The man allegedly grew upset as the woman told him to place his bags on the floor instead of occupying another seat.

The woman, who wears an all-black outfit, responded calmly, although it is unclear what exactly she said.

"Your brain is stupid. You know nothing!" the man says as he looks at his mobile phone.

He then lunges forward, shouting into the woman's face as she flinches: "You're educated to master's degree, you have lots of money, you have big family, but you got no brains! Stupid a******!"

"Don't think I don't know you have master's degree," the man continues. When the woman replies that he "knows nothing," he teases her with childlike noises and calls her a "sh*t face".

The woman then reaches into her bag, presumably to pull out her phone to record the elderly man. He responds by hitting her with his phone, saying: "Don't you dare use your phone!"

Other commuters intervene

At this point, the man recording the video intervenes, shouting at the man and telling him to stop his behaviour: "Bro, that's not cool bro. Come on!"

However, the elderly man seemingly pays no heed to the other commuter's advice.

As the woman taps on her phone, he strikes her again, the impact producing a loud thud. This time, she points at him and raises her voice.

The passenger recording the video then steps forward and tells the man to stop. When asked if she is okay, the female commuter assures him that she is.

The video subsequently cuts to another clip, seemingly recorded by another passenger, where a cacophony of voices can be heard shouting "Eh!" at something off-screen.

According to the caption, the elderly man was eventually pulled away by two male passengers.

Stomp has reached out to Go-Ahead Singapore, which operates Bus Service 36B, for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.