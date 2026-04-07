CCTV footage allegedly showed an elderly man stealing a bicycle saddle from a bike parked outside a residential unit in Ubi on April 1. PHOTOS: NURPUTERI BIDADARIMU/FACEBOOK

Elderly man allegedly steals bike seat outside Ubi flat after spending 30 seconds wriggling it out

An elderly man has been slammed for allegedly stealing a bike seat from a bicycle parked outside a residential unit in Ubi, after spending 30 seconds wriggling it out.

A 32-second video uploaded to Facebook group Complaint Singapore by user Nurputeri BidadariMu on April 6 shows an elderly man approaching a bike propped against the stairs leading to Ms Nurputeri’s home. The timestamp on the security footage indicates that it occurred at about 2.05pm on April 1.

The man — clad in a blue collared shirt and black slippers — then glances upwards, appearing to be looking at the security camera positioned outside the unit. In the next clip, he loiters around the area for about a minute, walking back and forth.

About two minutes later, he walks up to the bicycle and bends down to inspect the bike saddle. He then looks around before spending some 30 seconds removing the seat. He alternates between appearing to twist something beneath the seat and wriggling it out. The video ends with the man walking away with the bike seat in hand.

According to the caption, the incident occurred at Block 337 Ubi Avenue 1.

In the accompanying caption, Ms Nurputeri appealed for users to reach out if they recognised the culprit.

Bike saddle found a few days later

Speaking to Stomp, Ms Nurputeri, who is self-employed and in her 30s, said the bicycle belonged to her brother and had always been parked outside. Her family did not recognise the elderly man and her brother lodged a police report on April 3, said Ms Nurputeri.

On April 6, Ms Nurputeri’s brother was informed by the police that the saddle, valued at about $50, was found and would be returned to him. However, Ms Nurputeri said officers did not manage to locate the man seen in the video.

In response to Stomp’s queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

Netizens call alleged thief 'daring'

The post received over 200 shares and 55 comments, with some netizens calling the elderly man “daring” for taking away the bicycle saddle under the watchful eye of a security camera.

“Proof that age doesn’t automatically warrant respect,” one Facebook user wrote.

Commenters called for the culprit to receive the appropriate punishment for his actions, with one suggesting he compensate Ms Nurputeri’s brother with a new bicycle.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics TNP News

bicycle

Ubi

theft