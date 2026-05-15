Elderly man, 71, works as delivery rider to support family, called ‘Grab grandfather’ by customers and peers

At 71, Zakaria Abdul Wahab works as a Grab delivery rider to support his family’s finances and his son’s medical fees,

While many people in their 60s are preparing for retirement and a slower pace of life, 66-year-old Zakaria Abdul Wahab chose a different route — he signed up as a Grab delivery rider instead, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

Guided by the belief that there is no shame in doing honest work, the Malaysian took up the job because the system was easy to learn and offered flexibility, reported Malaysian news site Sin Chew Daily.

Now 71, Mr Zakaria works to support his family’s finances, including paying off costs incurred by his child’s illness. Nine months ago, his 39-year-old son, a ride-hailing driver, suffered a stroke and stopped working. Facing mounting financial pressures, Mr Zakaria decided to continue working.

Now, he is affectionately referred to as “Atok Grab” — Malay for “Grab grandfather” — by customers and fellow riders alike.

‘Grab grandfather’ earns up to RM100 a day

Fulfilling deliveries on a motorcycle also comes with its share of dangers. Mr Zakaria recalled being involved in a collision with a 10-wheeler lorry years ago. Although his bike was badly damaged in the incident, he emerged unhurt. He now carries out his delivery work using an older motorcycle.

Scroll to continue reading Follow Stomp on WhatsApp and Telegram

His earnings for the day depend on weather conditions and order volume. At his peak, Mr Zakaria handled up to 20 orders a day. On good days, he could earn over RM100 (S$32.39), including tips. Describing tips as a “blessing”, he added that he never actively sought them.

However, as he grew older, the 71-year-old admitted he could no longer work from day to night like before and has to limit his working hours. Nonetheless, the senior insisted he would continue working as long as he was healthy and mobile — the job kept him stimulated, and it was better than staying at home all day.

Urge younger folks not to be too picky about jobs

Offering advice to younger folks, Mr Zakaria said one should not be too picky about jobs.

He said that while it is important to choose a job based on personal interest, one should not sit around and live life idly. Through his life experiences, Mr Zakaria found that any job can be picked up as long as one is wiling to learn.

He also expressed his wish for the government to simplify the application process for seniors who are still working and require assistance.

“I will be called home by Allah any time. I hope my eldest son can recover so he can go out and earn money to support his family again,” Mr Zakaria said.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.