Elderly duo show off best Hokkien expletives in MRT fracas: 'If you don't like it, let's settle this outside'

Two elderly men — one riding a personal mobility aid — got into a Hokkien expletive-laden spat on the MRT, in a brief but noisy encounter.

The 20-second video, shared on Facebook group Singapore Incidents on Jan 14, shows the man on the PMA accusing the other of being offensive, saying he is not accountable to the other man unless he is a "government official".

He even challenges the other to a fight as he rides out of the cabin, as the other man responds with some choice Hokkien phrases of his own.

While it is unclear what started the argument, the display board in the cabin suggests the incident took place as the PMA rider was alighting at Eunos. The video has so far garnered 77,000 views, 307 reactions and 128 comments.

There is also a second video with more expletives from the PMA rider while the other man accuses him of lying.

'Handicap still want to fight'

Netizens were amused by the elderly clash, with some wondering how the man on the PMA was going to fight if it had come to that.

Others were unsure if the man actually had mobility difficulties, though rules requiring proof of disability in order to ride PMAs do not kick in until mid-2026.

"Handicap still want to fight omg!" said a netizen.

"Uncle why [sic] quarrel aiyah go kopitiam drink kopi O settle already," said a Facebook user.

"Old uncle's life too boring .... must find something exciting lor," another said.

Some labelled the men's behaviour shameful. "Act according to your age rather than hurl profanities as you're living off balance years. Shame on you," said a netizen.

Several Facebook users suggested having special cabins for PMA users, for the safety of MRT commuters. Others were more concerned that such units could be a fire hazard.

"Should ban from train," said a netizen.

