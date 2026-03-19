Elderly couple, 91 and 67, marry 3 months after meeting in M’sian nursing home

Hu Rui Rong, 91, and Wu Cai Xing, 67, tied the knot in their Penang nursing home on March 17, after three months of courtship. PHOTOS: CHINA PRESS

Madam Hu had been a resident at Silver Jubilee Home for about six years when Mr Wu moved in last December. PHOTOS: CHINA PRESS

The couple’s wedding was attended by relatives, nursing home staff, and volunteers. PHOTOS: CHINA PRESS

91-year-old Madam Hu had not married before, having spent her younger years caring for her parents at home. PHOTOS: CHINA PRESS

An elderly couple in Malaysia with a 24-year age gap tied the knot in their nursing home on March 17, just three months after meeting each other.

Wu Cai Xing (transliterated), 67, and Hu Rui Rong (transliterated), 91, tied the knot in a ceremony attended by their relatives and fellow residents of the Silver Jubilee Home For The Aged, a nursing home in Penang.

The bride, Madam Hu, told Malaysia Chinese newspaper China Press that she was happy about the nuptials, and was not nervous as she felt she had nothing to be afraid of in her old age.

The 91-year-old revealed that she had never wed or worked, and spent her younger years caring for her parents. As such, she did not have many opportunities to interact with members of the opposite gender.

“He (Mr Wu) didn’t propose to me, but I want to get married and live with him, so we got married.”

The couple’s dates consist of eating at the cafeteria and going for night walks, holding hands while having heart-to-heart conversations.

Pair began chatting and eating meals together

Madam Kathleen Maniam, the home’s Head of Admission and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), said Madam Hu moved into the home about 6 to 7 years ago due to her declining health.

Mr Wu, meanwhile, only moved in last December.

Three months later, he began speaking with Madam Hu daily and sharing meals with her, as they were seated close to each other.

Madam Maniam joked that, based on her observations, Madam Hu was the one who pursued Mr Wu, adding that the older woman took care of him well.

When the couple expressed their desire to marry, nursing home staff conducted separate interviews, during which Mr Wu confessed that he liked Madam Hu and wished to spend the rest of his life with her.

According to Madam Maniam, both Mr Wu and Madam Hu have never been married before. Madam Hu is still in good health despite being in her 90s, while Mr Wu has impaired mobility.

Best man and bridesmaid also met in nursing home

Coincidentally, the best man and bridesmaid of the wedding were also a couple who met in the nursing home.

Best man Li Ming Shi and bridesmaid Zhu Ai Lian, both in their 70s, have been together for over two years.

According to Madam Maniam, staff at Silver Jubilee had suggested that the pair tie the knot. While Mr Li was keen to marry, Ms Zhu did not wish to, stating that simply loving and accompanying each other was sufficient.

“I made special arrangements for the couple to be the best man and bridesmaid, so it makes it even more meaningful,” Madam Manian said.

According to Steven Ooi, one of Silver Jubilee’s general committee members, the wedding was sponsored by various charities, organisations, and individuals, with volunteers playing a key role in bringing the event together.

He added that Madam Hu and Mr Wu did not officially register their union and only conducted a traditional Chinese wedding ceremony.

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