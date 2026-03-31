Eight S’porean cabbies arrested for allegedly giving bribes after driving in bus lane along Woodlands-JB Causeway

Eight Singaporean taxi drivers, aged between 47 and 74, were arrested on March 30 by the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) for allegedly giving bribes after committing traffic offences.

Operating under the cross-border taxi scheme, these cabbies had allegedly given bribes to “avoid enforcement against them by Malaysia law enforcement officers” for driving in the bus lane along the Woodlands-Johor Bahru Causeway.

Investigations are ongoing, said CPIB.

The bureau noted that Singapore adopts a “strict zero-tolerance approach” towards corruption and said it will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against anyone involved in corrupt activities.

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